Farmers from various unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, are set to stage a four-hour 'rail roko' protest today across nearly 60 locations in Punjab and Haryana. The demonstration aims to address several demands, including justice for Shubhkaran Singh, who allegedly died from a gunshot wound to the head on February 21.
Also Read|Farmers Protest: Leaders Give 'Rail Roko' Call On March 10; To Reach Delhi On March 6
Leaders such as Sarwan Singh Pandher of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced plans to block railway tracks in multiple places, including Ferozepur, Amritsar, Rupnagar, and Gurdaspur districts. The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda-Dhaner), and the Krantikari Kisan Union will also participate in the 'rail roko' agitation.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher emphasized, "As part of the agitation that started at the Punjab-Haryana border on 13th February, we have called for 'Rail Roko' across the country today. We urge all farmers, labourers, and common people of the country to support us in the 'Rail Roko' today in large numbers. We also urge those who want to undertake train travel between 12 noon-4 pm today to not do the same for four hours today. People might face a little inconvenience today. This is a partial 'Rail Roko'."
Ahead of the protest, section 144 has been imposed in Ambala, and police are reportedly visiting the homes of farmer union leaders. The protest locations in Punjab span various railway stations in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Taran Taran, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Muktsar, Bathinda, Moga, Malerkotla, and Pathankot.
Haryana will see protests at locations such as Mohda railway crossing in Ambala, Manakpur in Panchkula, and Sarsini in Ambala. Additionally, demonstrations are planned in other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, and more.
The protest seeks justice for Shubhkaran Singh, who died on February 21 due to a firearm injury. Key demands include MSP calculation using the C2+50 formula, MSP as a legal guarantee, and other issues. Jagit Dallewal, a leader from Samyukta Kisan Morcha, rejected the government's plan for guaranteed procurement of certain crops.
"The government should not run away from its responsibility. To save the country's farmers, a law on MSP should be enacted. The Union government will now realise the importance of the farmers and will also see their unity." as quoted by NDTV.
Notably, the 'Delhi Chalo' call was not initially supported by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, but they extended their backing to the protesting farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The farmers had been camping at these border points after their march to Delhi was halted by security forces. They opposed the government's proposal for procuring pulses, maize, and cotton at MSP for five years, deeming it unfavorable to farmers.