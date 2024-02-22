National

Farmers Protest: Tensions Soar At Sambhu Border As Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protestors - In Pictures

The Shambhu Border witnessed rising tensions as the Haryana Police fired tear gas shells in response to the protesting famers' attempts to breach the barricades at the border. Although the 'Delhi Chalo' march was continuing after the farmer leaders rejected a proposal made by the government, the march has been halted till Friday following the death of a young protester at Khanauri.