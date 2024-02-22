Farmers Protest: Tensions Soar At Sambhu Border As Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protestors - In Pictures

Protesting farmers disperse after a tear gas firing during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.
Protesting farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.
Security personnel stand guard during the farmers' protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.
Farmers near a backhoe loader modified to shield from police rubber bullets, during their protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.
Farmers near an excavator modified to shield from police rubber bullets, during their protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.
Farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district.
