Farmers Protest: Tensions Soar At Sambhu Border As Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protestors - In Pictures

The Shambhu Border witnessed rising tensions as the Haryana Police fired tear gas shells in response to the protesting famers' attempts to breach the barricades at the border. Although the 'Delhi Chalo' march was continuing after the farmer leaders rejected a proposal made by the government, the march has been halted till Friday following the death of a young protester at Khanauri.

February 22, 2024

Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: PTI

Protesting farmers disperse after a tear gas firing during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

1/12
Farmers Delhi Chalo March
Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: Suresh K Pandey
2/12
Farmers Delhi Chalo March
Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: Suresh K Pandey
3/12
Farmers Delhi Chalo March
Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: Suresh K Pandey
4/12
Farmers Delhi Chalo March
Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: Suresh K Pandey
5/12
Farmers Delhi Chalo March
Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: Suresh K Pandey
6/12
Farmers Delhi Chalo March
Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: Suresh K Pandey
7/12
Farmers Delhi Chalo March
Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: PTI
Protesting farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

8/12
Photo: PTI
Security personnel stand guard during the farmers' protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.

9/12
Farmers Delhi Chalo March
Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: PTI
Farmers near a backhoe loader modified to shield from police rubber bullets, during their protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.

10/12
Farmers Delhi Chalo March
Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: PTI
Farmers near an excavator modified to shield from police rubber bullets, during their protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.

11/12
Farmers Delhi Chalo March
Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: PTI
Farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district.

12/12
Farmers Delhi Chalo March
Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: Suresh K Pandey
