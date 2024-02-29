Farmers Protest: Police Registers Murder Case In Protesting Farmer's Death, Last Rites Today

The Punjab Police has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code at the Patran Police station in Patiala.

The case has been registered against an unidentified person, according to the FIR, registered on the complaint of Shubhkaran's father.

According to the FIR, the place of occurrence has been shown at Garhi in Haryana's Jind district.

Khanauri is located near Jind district.

The registration of the FIR brings to an end the stalemate between the farmers and the Punjab government and paves the way for post-mortem of the body.