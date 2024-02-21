Haryana VS Punjab Police Over 'Modified' JCBs Brought In By Farmers At Shambhu Border

"These machines are meant to be used by the protesters to damage the barricades thereby posing serious danger to the police and paramilitary forces deployed on duty and are likely to compromise the security scenario in Haryana," news agency PTI cited lines from the letter.

"In view of this, you are requested to take all necessary steps to immediately seize these machines from the protesting sites at the borders and take all preventive steps so that the proclain/JCB machines and other heavy machinery which may cause harm to security forces are not allowed to reach the protesting sites," it added.