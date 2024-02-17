National

Farmers Organise 'Bharat Bandh' In Rural India

As part of the ongoing agitation, the protesting farmers organised a 'Gramin Bharat Bandh' in rural India on February 16 (Friday). The farmers are protesting to press for a range of demands, such as a law for a minimum support price (MSP) and loan waivers.

February 17, 2024

Bharat Bandh | Photo: AP/Rajesh Sachar

A farmer distributes water to other farmers blocking a highway in Patiala. Farmers are blocking highways and holding demonstrations in many rural areas in northern India to protest over a range of grievances that have also led tens and thousands to march toward the capital.

Bharat Bandh | Photo: PTI

J & K State CITU Y Tarigami and other All Central Trade Unions Federations and Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders and workers during a protest march in support of the Bharat Bandh call given by various farmers' organisations, in Jammu.

Bharat Bandh | Photo: PTI

Members of Nursing Unions during a rally in support of farmers' 'Bharat Bandh' call, in Patiala.

Bharat Bandh | Photo : PTI

Security personnel keep a vigil at the Rohtak Bus Depot during 'Bharat Bandh', in Rohtak. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for the 'Bharat Bandh' to press the BJP-led central government to accept farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Bharat Bandh | Photo: PTI

Farmers prepare food for themselves at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during farmers's 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district. Several farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh or nationwide strike today.

Bharat Bandh | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.

Bharat Bandh | Photo: PTI

Buses parked at the deserted bus terminal during Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) ‘Bharat Bandh’ in support of the protesting farmers, in Patiala.

Bharat Bandh | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Members of various trade unions and opposition political parties shout slogans in support of countrywide rural strike called by farmers in Hyderabad.

Bharat Bandh | Photo: PTI

Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.

