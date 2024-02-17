Farmers Organise 'Bharat Bandh' In Rural India

A farmer distributes water to other farmers blocking a highway in Patiala. Farmers are blocking highways and holding demonstrations in many rural areas in northern India to protest over a range of grievances that have also led tens and thousands to march toward the capital.
J & K State CITU Y Tarigami and other All Central Trade Unions Federations and Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders and workers during a protest march in support of the Bharat Bandh call given by various farmers' organisations, in Jammu.
Members of Nursing Unions during a rally in support of farmers' 'Bharat Bandh' call, in Patiala.
Security personnel keep a vigil at the Rohtak Bus Depot during 'Bharat Bandh', in Rohtak. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for the 'Bharat Bandh' to press the BJP-led central government to accept farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Farmers prepare food for themselves at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during farmers's 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district. Several farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh or nationwide strike today.
Security personnel stand guard at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.
Buses parked at the deserted bus terminal during Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) ‘Bharat Bandh’ in support of the protesting farmers, in Patiala.
Members of various trade unions and opposition political parties shout slogans in support of countrywide rural strike called by farmers in Hyderabad.
Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.