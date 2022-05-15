Fadnavis Likens MVA Government With Babri Structure; Says He Won't Rest Till It Is Brought Down

Hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday sought to liken the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state with the Babri mosque structure and said he would not rest till the Shiv Sena-led dispensation was brought down from power.

He also said that the Shiv Sena does not mean Mumbai, Maharashtra or Hindutva, and added that nobody can separate Mumbai from the state, but he wants to free the city from "corruption and misdeeds".

Fadnavis was addressing 'Hindi Bhashi Mahasankalp Sabha' organised by the BJP's North Indian cell in suburban Goregaon, a day after Uddhav Thackeray's rally in the city, where he had slammed Fadnavis and the BJP. Fadnavis's rally began with the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa.

Elections to several other civic bodies in the state, including Mumbai, which was ruled by the Shiv Sena for more than 25 years, are due this year. Describing Thackeray's rally as a "laughter show", Fadnavis said, "This man had never spoken about the state's development, progress and welfare of people in the two-and-a-half years (of his rule)."

"One doesn't become a tiger just by clicking photographs of tigers. There is only one tiger now - Narendra Modi," he said. During his rally, Thackeray had targeted Fadnavis for saying that he was in Ayodhya during the demolition of the Babri mosque. "If you had tried to climb the Babri mosque, it would have collapsed under your weight," he had said.

Referring to it, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly said he weighs 102 kilos now, while back in 1992 his weight was 128 kilos. "I will not rest till I bring down the Babri structure of your power," Fadnavis said.

