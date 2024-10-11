Express Train Collides With Goods Train In Tamil Nadu, Fire Erupts In Two Coaches

The Mysore Darbhanga Express collided with a stationary goods train in Kavarapettai, near Chennai on Friday. The accident, which occurred around 8:30 PM, has left several passengers injured, according to railway officials.
The Tamil Nadu police reported that a fire broke out in two coaches of the express train following the crash. Moreover, six coaches were derailed as a result of the impact.
“Train no. 12578 passed Ponneri at 20:27 hours. The crew experienced a heavy jerk and the train entered the loop line and collided with stabbled goods train in the loop line. From the engine, six coaches derailed. No casualty and a few injured,” officials said.
Senior officials are on their way to the accident site to oversee the rescue efforts. A medical relief van and a rescue team have already departed from Chennai Central to assist those injured, as reported by news agency PTI.
The Southern Railway's Chennai Division has set up helpline numbers for concerned families: 044-25354151 and 044-24354995.