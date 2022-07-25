Explained: Who Is Bhim Bhoi, The Saint-Poet Quoted By President Droupadi Murmu In Her Speech

President Droupadi Murmu was on Monday sworn in as the 15th President of India.

Murmu was sworn in by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at Central Hall of the Parliament.

Murmu's swearing-in as the President of India scripted history as she is the first tribal woman to become India's head of state. She is also the youngest President of India at the age of 64.

In her first address as the President of India, Murmu invoked saint-poet Bhim Bhoi to convey the message of pursuing the greater good even at the cost of your own interests.

Here we explain who was Bhim Bhoi, what the phrase said by Murmu means, and how the saint-poet has been honoured lately by the governments.

What does Bhim Bhoi's phrase mean?

In her address, President Droupadi Murmu said, "There is a line from the poem of Bhim Bhoi Ji, a famous poet of Shri Jagannath Kshetra — 'Mo Jeeban pachhe narke padi thau, jagato uddhar heu'."

According to the English translation published by the President's Secretariat, it means "working for the welfare of the world is far greater than one’s own interests".

Murmu quoted Bhim Bhoi's phrase towards the end of her address when she said she has "realised the meaning of life only through public service".

She further said, "With this spirit of welfare of the world, I will always be ready to work with full devotion and dedication to live up to the trust you all have reposed in me. Let us all unite and move forward on the path of duty with a dedicated spirit to build a glorious and self-reliant India."

Who was Bhim Bhoi?

Bhima Bhoi was a Kondh tribal poet of Odisha.

The book The Makers of Indian Literature: Bhima Bhoi puts his date of birth at 1855, but notes that his exact date of his birth is still debated.

There are multiple sources on Bhim Bhoi's life that offer conflicting information. Some sources say he was born without sight.

An Odisha government website notes that Bhim Bhoi said that he could acquire his poetic prowess and knowledge about religion only by the blessings of his guru Mahima Mahaprabhu. It further notes that he authored many books such as Stuti Chintamani, Sruti Nisedha Gita, Ashtaka Bihari Gita, Bhajanamal etc.

"Let my life in hell, but let the suffering of universe mitigate. I would prefer to stay in hell forever if that would save the world," said Bhim Bhoi, according to the Odisha government's website. The website noted that Bhim Bhoi's messages on compassion and selflessness were most striking.

The book Bhim Bhoi, written by Sitakant Mahapatra, notes that Bhim Bhoi took Mahima Dharma to millions of people, which was founded by Mahima Swami. Though it was founded by Swami, he left behind no written works and it was Bhim Bhoi who took Mahima traditions to masses.

The book noted, "It is possible to assert that but for Bhima, Mahima Dharma would have at most remained a mere obscure philosophical cult with esoteric ideas about void, the shapeless universal, the timeless entity and so on.

It was in Bhima’s poetic utterances that the dry philosophical ideas and concepts of Mahima cult found their way to the hearts of millions in Orissa and outside this State through an outburst of lyric energy. The community prayers offered by the bhaktas of Mahima Dharma and even those who are not formally believers in the cult use the large repertoire of Bhima’s songs, jananas and bhajans."

The book notes that Bhim Bhoi's contribution in the making of Odia litearature is "unparalleled".

Bhim Bhoi's literary, cultural influence

Bhim Bhoi was a voice against social injustice and inequality at the time.

The film Bhima Bhoi: The Saint Poet by the Film Division of Government of India notes, "The saint Poet Bhima Bhoi became the voice of protest against social injustice, religious bigotry, and caste discrimination. His faith in Mahima Dharma led to his belief in one God, one Society, and one Religion."

Of his poetry, Mahapatra noted in his book cited above, "Folk idiom and colloquial make his language earthy, vibrating with intense emotion, ranging from insistent supplication to righteous anger, and from abject surrender to indignant moral assertion."

Bhim Bhoi has also been described as a champion of human rights in Odisha at the time through his preaching of compassion for the world.

"In Orissa of the 19th century, when there was darkness everywhere, a Kandha blind poet in the name of Bhima Bhoi started a revolt from the below as a champion of human rights," notes Dr Prasant Ku. Pradhan in his paper Bhim Bhoi: The Lone Champion of Human Rights in 19th Century Odisha.

Pradhan notes that while many devotional songs made people accept their suffering, Bhim Bhoi's songs made people seek change for good. He also noted that Bhim Bhoi influenced several tribal movement in Odisha at the time.

He further wrote that Bhim Bhoi's verses had ideas of freedom and equality long before the Constiution of India was made.

Pradhan quotes Bhim Bhoi as having said, "The creatures like reptiles, worms, insects even the immovables, are found around, you can not divide them as high or low as the God lives in all of them. All the creatures in three worlds, and the names, times and symbols around, belong to the same soul, so don’t distinguish them."

Bhim Bhoi also attacked the caste system and preached oneness of people. Pradhan cited a translated verse, "Go and search the three worlds, You will find only one man and one caste, The Almighty has made, This world with a single caste."

Bhim Bhoi's legacy in present day

Besides being acknowledged by the Preside of India Droupadi Murmu, Bhim Bhoi's legacy has been recognised in recent years in spheres of academics.

In April 2022, PTI reported that the University Grants Commission (UGC) had approved setting up of the Bhima Bhoi Chair at University of Delhi (DU) and Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) has also started a research fellowship for the study of Santa Kabi Bhima Bhoi, according to The Telegraph.

In October 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the life, literature and philosophy of Bhim Bhoi will be in the course curriculum for post-graduate and undergraduate students and that UGC had been instructed to include the course in universities across the country, reported The Statesman at the time.

Notably, the UGC announcement's of Bhima Bhoi Chairs at DU and Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya were made after Pradhan's announcements.

However, some feel that there is scope for more recognition. The Daily Pioneer reported in May that speakers at an event organised by Mayurbhanj Sahitya Parishad and Sadbhavana Samiti of Odisha's Baripada noted that Bhim Boi Jayanti was not yet a state-level event.

"The speakers lamented the fact that the State Government is yet to take a decision on making Bhima Bhoi Jayanti a State-level event notwithstanding the reputation of the poet and his invaluable contribution to Odia literature," reported The Pioneer.