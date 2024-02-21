The BSP-GGP pact is not the only one that the BSP has quit lately. It has also quit the alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab with which it had allied in 2021. This time, it has also not partnered with Samajwadi Party (SP) or Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, which were BSP's partners in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The quitting of alliances means that the BSP will fly solo in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The Mayawati-led BSP has seen a sharp reversal of fortunes over the past decade as it has been reduced to just one MLA in its bastion and home-state of UP where it had stormed to power with a full-majority with 206 MLAs in 2007. In the Lok Sabha, the party has 10 MPs, all of whom are from UP.

Here we explain why the BSP ended the alliance with GGP and why it has walked out of other alliances over the years.