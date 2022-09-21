Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Ex-Jharkhand Minister Resigns From Primary Membership Of RJD

Alleging that there is no democracy in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), senior party leader in Jharkhand, Radhakrishna Kishore, has resigned from its primary membership.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election campaign rally, ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls, in Kaimur district.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election campaign rally, ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls, in Kaimur district. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 8:32 am

Alleging that there is no democracy in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the senior party leader in Jharkhand, Radhakrishna Kishore, has resigned from its primary membership.

Kishore was the drinking water and sanitation minister for a brief period in the Arjun Munda-headed BJP government when he was in the saffron camp.

Kishore tendered his resignation over alleged violation of the party's constitution during the election of the RJD Palamu district president on Monday.

He claimed that a suspended member was allowed to cast vote during the election making it biased.

"This indicates that there is no democracy left in the party and I cannot accept it. Hence, I resigned from the party's primary membership," Kishore told PTI on Tuesday.

RJD working president Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav said he received Kishore's resignation on WhatsApp.

However, he refused to comment on it.

(Inputs from PTI)

