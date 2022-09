An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Nowgam area of Srinagar district on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on specific input in Dangerpora area, falling under Nowgam Police station limits, a police official said.

He said the ultras opened firing on the security forces who retaliated, triggering the encounter. There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)