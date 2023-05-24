ED Conducts Searches At Premises Of AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's Aides

Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Wednesday raided the premises of several aides of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in connection with now scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy case.

The ED has said it was conducting searches in several locations, including the residences and offices of Ajit Tyagi, a close associate of Singh, and other businessmen and contractors who allegedly benefited from the policy, said NDTV report.

It said the case relates to allegations that Singh and his associates played a role in the Delhi government's decision to grant licences to liquor shops and distributors in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws.

Singh, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament, denied any wrongdoing and accused the central government of political vendetta. Delhi's

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among those who have been arrested in the case, it said.

"[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi's intimidation is at its peak. I am fighting against Modi's dictatorship. The fake investigation of ED was exposed in front of the whole country. ED accepted its mistake to me. When nothing was found, today, ED raided the house of my colleagues Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra. Sarvesh's father is suffering from cancer. This is the highest level of crime. No matter how much you try to threaten us, the fight will continue," Singh said on Twitter.

There has been constant tussle between AAP and BJP over various issues, while the former alleges the later of political vendetta by using probe agencies against it.

The Opposition has been targeting BJP of using ED against them to settle political scores. The probe agency has denied allegations.

