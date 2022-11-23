Drug Addict Allegedly Kills His Family Of 4 After Rehab Stint, Relatives Foil Escape Plan

A 25-year-old drug addict, Keshav, allegedly stabbed his parents, sister, and grandmother to death after a fight, within days of his return from a rehabilitation centre, Delhi Police said today. He was under the influence of drugs when he allegedly committed the murders.

Keshav was arrested after the bodies were discovered in a bloodied state last night at the residence in Palam, southwest Delhi. A sharp object was used to slit their throats and stabbed them multiple times.

The list of deceased includes Keshav's grandmother Deewana Devi, 75, father Dinesh, 50, mother Darshana, and sister Urvashi, 18. His parents’ bodies were found in the bathroom, and that of his sister and grandmother in other rooms.

Keshav was unemployed since Diwali after quitting his job in Gurgaon.

Around 10:30 pm on November 22, neighbours and relatives living in the same building heard loud screams coming from the flat. They called the police.

Keshav was in the house, apparently making an escape plan, when relatives caught him. The police arrived and found the bodies.

“Four members of a family, including Keshav’s mother, sister, their father, and his grandmother were stabbed to death in a house in the Palam area. The accused has been apprehended,” said the Delhi Police.

A case under section 302 IPC has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway. The initial probe revealed that the motive of the crime appeared to be a quarrel among family members as the accused did not have a stable job, police said.

