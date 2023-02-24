Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Don't Show Sympathy To BJP Which Is Trying To Destroy Shiv Sena: Uddhav Tells Supporters

Home National

Don't Show Sympathy To BJP Which Is Trying To Destroy Shiv Sena: Uddhav Tells Supporters

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked his loyalists not to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in any way in the upcoming Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly by-polls in the Pune district, alleging that the ruling party was trying to destroy the Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 11:43 am

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked his loyalists not to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in any way in the upcoming Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly by-polls in the Pune district, alleging that the ruling party was trying to destroy the Shiv Sena. Delivering a virtual speech as part of a campaign for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates contesting these by-elections, Thackeray also hit out at the BJP for "bringing" the party's ailing Pune MP Girish Bapat for campaigning in Kasba constituency.

"It is the height of cruelty and inhuman behavior to see Girish Bapat, who is ailing, being involved in campaigning,'' Thackeray said. Bypolls to the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad constituencies, scheduled to be held on February 26, were necessitated following the death of sitting MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap respectively. Both of them were from the BJP. Mukta Tilak belonged to the family of freedom fighters and social reformer Lokmanya Tilak.  

Thackeray wondered why the BJP has not fielded any member of the Lokmanya Tilak family for the Kasba bypoll. The BJP has given candidature to Hemant Rasane for this seat. The former chief minister asked his supporters not to show any sympathy to the BJP and not to vote for it as it is trying to destroy the Shiv Sena by engineering a split. "We did vote for BJP when we were in alliance. But although we were against Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), these parties never targeted us the way BJP is doing now," he said.

Related stories

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Row Likely To Find Echo In Budget Session of State Legislature Beginning Feb 27

After EC’s Decision In Favour Of Eknath Shinde Focus Now On Shiv Sena Bhavan, Saamana

SC Refuses To Stay EC's Order Recognising Eknath Shinde As Real Shiv Sena

The MVA sympathizes with BJP's Chinchwad by-poll candidate Ashwini Jagtap, wife of late MLA Laxman Jagtap. Thackeray also highlighted the allegations of corruption in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation currently ruled by the BJP."The MVA was called an autorickshaw and your government is called a double engine. But the engine just blows steam in the air," he said.

Tags

National BJP Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Sympathy Kasba Peth Chinchwad Assembly By-Polls
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance