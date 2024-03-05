Development Has Given New Identity To Odisha: Patnaik

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to make India an "economic powerhouse", Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday asserted that development has given a new identity to his state.

Patnaik was speaking at a function at Chandikhol in Jajpur district where the PM laid the foundation and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore.

"The prime minister has set a new direction for India. He is taking India on an accelerated drive to make it an economic powerhouse. India is now the fifth largest economy and is marching forward to become the number 3 in a few years," the chief minister said.