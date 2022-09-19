Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Dengue Cases Cross 500-Mark In Uttarakhand

All districts have been asked to take preventive measures and a report is being taken from the Chief Medical Officers (CMO) on a daily basis, the official said.

Delhi Dengue Cases (Representational Image)
Uttarakhand Dengue Cases (Representational Image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 5:58 pm

Dengue cases in Uttarakhand have crossed the 500-mark with its capital Dehradun reporting the highest number of cases. However, there has not been a single dengue death in the state this year, Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar said here on Monday.

Between January 1, Dehradun has reported 279 dengue cases, Haridwar 123,  Pauri 69, Tehri 22 and Nainital 8, he said. All districts have been asked to take preventive measures and a report is being taken from the Chief Medical Officers (CMO) on a daily basis, the official said.

Fogging and spraying of pesticides have also been intensified, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

National Dengue Mosquito Breeding Weather Conditions Uttarakhand Chief Medical Officers Civic Body Chikungunya Massive Outbreak
