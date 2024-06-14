National

Delhi Water Crisis: Residents Collect Water From Free Tankers Across Several Areas | In Pics

As Delhi continued to witness severe water shortage, municipal departments sent free water tanks across the national capital for residents. People were seen collecting drinking water from these tankers in Ashok Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Sanjay Camp, and other areas. The Congress said that it will hold demonstrations in 280 blocks of Delhi to protest against the water crisis, the party's interim chief of the city said.

Water crisis in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Locals use water coming from an open water pipe at Shalimar Bagh area amid water crisis, in New Delhi.

1/11
Sanjay Camp, Chanakyapuri
Sanjay Camp, Chanakyapuri | Photo: PTI

An elderly woman sits near water containers as free water was distributed amid the water crisis, at Sanjay Camp, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi.

2/11
New Ashok Nagar area in New Delhi
New Ashok Nagar area in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

People wait for a water tanker's arrival to collect drinking water as the national capital faces a water crisis, at New Ashok Nagar area in New Delhi.

3/11
Water tanker at New Ashok Nagar
Water tanker at New Ashok Nagar | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

People collect drinking water from a tanker as the national capital faces a water crisis, at New Ashok Nagar area in New Delhi.

4/11
Water crisis in Delhis New Ashok Nagar area
Water crisis in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

People collect drinking water from a tanker as the national capital faces a water crisis, at New Ashok Nagar area in New Delhi.

5/11
Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

People collect drinking water from a tanker as the national capital faces a water crisis, at New Ashok Nagar area in New Delhi.

6/11
Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

New A young man arrives to collect drinking water from a tanker as the national capital faces a water crisis, at New Ashok Nagar area in New Delhi.

7/11
Water tank at Kusumpur Pahari
Water tank at Kusumpur Pahari | Photo: PTI

Locals collect free water being distributed at Kusumpur Pahari area of Vasant Vihar amid water crisis, in New Delhi.

8/11
Drinking water collecting from a tanker
Drinking water collecting from a tanker | Photo: PTI

A girl fills water from a tanker amid the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi.

9/11
Water crisis at Vivekanand camp
Water crisis at Vivekanand camp | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

People wait for a water tanker's arrival to collect drinking water amid ongoing Delhi water crisis, at Vivekanand camp in New Delhi.

10/11
Water crisis at Shalimar Bagh area
Water crisis at Shalimar Bagh area | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Locals collect free water being distributed at Shalimar Bagh area amid water crisis, in New Delhi.

11/11
Delhi Minister Atishi inspects pipeline network
Delhi Minister Atishi inspects pipeline network | Photo: PTI

Delhi Minister Atishi along with officials of Jal Board and Revenue Department, conducts inspection of pipeline network in view of the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi.

