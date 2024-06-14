National

Delhi Water Crisis: Residents Collect Water From Free Tankers Across Several Areas | In Pics

As Delhi continued to witness severe water shortage, municipal departments sent free water tanks across the national capital for residents. People were seen collecting drinking water from these tankers in Ashok Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Sanjay Camp, and other areas. The Congress said that it will hold demonstrations in 280 blocks of Delhi to protest against the water crisis, the party's interim chief of the city said.