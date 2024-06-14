Delhi Water Crisis: Residents Collect Water From Free Tankers Across Several Areas | In Pics

Locals use water coming from an open water pipe at Shalimar Bagh area amid water crisis, in New Delhi.
An elderly woman sits near water containers as free water was distributed amid the water crisis, at Sanjay Camp, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi.
People wait for a water tanker's arrival to collect drinking water as the national capital faces a water crisis, at New Ashok Nagar area in New Delhi.
People collect drinking water from a tanker as the national capital faces a water crisis, at New Ashok Nagar area in New Delhi.
New A young man arrives to collect drinking water from a tanker as the national capital faces a water crisis, at New Ashok Nagar area in New Delhi.
Locals collect free water being distributed at Kusumpur Pahari area of Vasant Vihar amid water crisis, in New Delhi.
A girl fills water from a tanker amid the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi.
People wait for a water tanker's arrival to collect drinking water amid ongoing Delhi water crisis, at Vivekanand camp in New Delhi.
Locals collect free water being distributed at Shalimar Bagh area amid water crisis, in New Delhi.
Delhi Minister Atishi along with officials of Jal Board and Revenue Department, conducts inspection of pipeline network in view of the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi.