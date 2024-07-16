Delhi: Traffic Advisory Issued For July 16, 17 Over Muharram Processions | Routes To Avoid

A traffic advisory has been issued for parts of Delhi for Tuesday and Wednesday (July 16 and Julu 17) in view of Muharram, during which Muslims take out processions called 'Tazia'.
According to the advisory, Muharram will be observed in Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Muharram 2024 | Delhi Traffic Advisory July 16
Around 9 pm on Tuesday, a Tazia procession will be taken out from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal and it will pass through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Qazi, the Delhi Traffic Police advisory said, adding that the procession will be taken back on the reverse route.
Another procession will be taken out from Old Police Chowki, Ashok Basti, Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar and Jama Masjid, and will be taken back on the reverse route. The tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla and Mehrauli would reach Karbala directly, the advisory said.
Tazia processions will also be taken out in East, Northeast, Shahdara, Northwest, Southeast, South and West districts.
The procession will reform at 11 am on Wednesday and follow the same route and assemble at Kalan Mahal to proceed for Karbala, Jor Bagh, the advisory said.
Buses plying on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and bound for Ajmeri Gate and beyond will be stopped at Aram Bagh and will return via Chitragupta Road-Paharganj.
Buses bound for the New Delhi railway station shall also be stopped at Aram Bagh. Buses bound for Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take Rani Jhansi Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street and terminate at Udhyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg, the advisory said.
Buses coming from East and Central districts to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take Sikandra Road and terminate at Mandi House. On the return journey, these buses will take Bhagwan Dass Road-Tilak Marg, the advisory said.
Buses coming on Tughlaq Road and bound for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place will be diverted on Prithviraj Road, Q-Point, Man Singh Road, Maulana Azad Road and their journeys will terminate opposite Vigyan Bhawan. They will return via Janpath.
Roads To Be Affected
As per the advisory, traffic movement is likely to be affected the following roads due to other local processions
Mathura Road,
Ma Anandmayee Marg,
Mehrauli-Badarpur Road,
Road No. 56 (opposite the Anand Vihar terminal),
Pankha Road,
Najafgarh Road from Zakhira to Kishanganj etc
Avoid Connaught Place
Those planning to go to the New Delhi railway station on Wednesday evening should leave in advance, the advisory said, adding that they should avoid Connaught Place and reach the Ajmeri Gate side of the station through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, depending on the movement of the processions.
Traffic movement will be regulated on Jama Masjid Road, Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Asaf Ali Road, Panchkuian Road, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, K G Marg, Lodhi Road and Jor Bagh Road from 12 noon to 9:30 pm, the advisory said.
There is a likelihood of traffic congestion along the procession routes and adjoining roads. Motorists have been advised to avoid these routes. For an uninterrupted journey, commuters have been advised to use metro services, especially on the affected routes.