Delhi: Three Men Arrested For Raping Minor In Moving Car, Filming The Act

Three men have been arrested for kidnapping, raping, and beating a minor girl in a moving car in Delhi on the intervening night of July 6-7, according to reports.

NTDV reports that a 16-year-old girl was kidnapped from near her home when she was returning from a friend's home. It cited the complainant's statement as saying that she met two of the accused men at Vasant Vihar market, following which she —a class 10th student— roamed around with them.

The two men called the third accused, who came with a car, according to NDTV. The report adds that the accused then spiked her drink and raped her in the moving car as they drove to nearby Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

IANS quoted Delhi Police as saying that the girl's father contacted the police on July 8.

"A PCR call was received at Vasant Vihar police station at 4 am on July 8 in which the caller stated three men have molested a girl," IANS quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C as saying.

The report said the girl's father told police that his daughter went from Vasant Vihar with three people in a Wagon R car at 8:30 pm on July 6 and all of them returned in the morning. It was in the evening that she informed her parents, who then took her to the hospital.

Manoj said, "On examination, the victim girl informed that at 8:30 pm on July 6, she met with two men, both known to her, near Vasant Vihar market. Both of them offered her a joyride and then another person came there with his Wagon R car.

"In her statement, the victim stated that after consuming the liquor all four of them went to a lonely place where one of the person, who was known to the girl, kissed her first and later the other two men committed rape."

NDTV reported that the accused also beat her as they raped her and made video of the act.

The three accused —aged 23, 25, 35— have been arrested and charged with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and appropriate Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.