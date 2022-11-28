Delhi Police Van Carrying Aaftab Poonawala Attacked, Accused Detained

The Delhi Police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, was attacked by armed men in Delhi's Rohini area on Monday.

Sources told PTI that the police van carrying Aaftab was attacked by some weapon-wielding people outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini where he was taken for a polygraph test.

The vehicle was driven out of the spot while the attackers were detained and their weapons seized, the police said, adding the incident took place around 6.45 pm.

A video of the incident shared by ANI shows multiple sword-wielding men brandishing swords and hitting the van with their swords. At one point, one of the attackers is also seen opening the rear-door of the van. A policeman is seen challenging the attackers. He took out his pistol and raised it in the air as a warning to the attackers. Later, ANI reported, that the attackers were detained.

#WATCH | Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Bpx4WCvqXs — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

ANI reported that the two attackers claimed to be from a Hindu organisation.

Aaftab is accused of murdering his live-in partner Sraddha. Following her killing, he allegedly cut her body in 35 pieces and stored them in fridge until he disposed all of them in forests of Delhi in batches.

Aaftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court On November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

(With PTI inputs)