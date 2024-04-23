National

Delhi Police Steps Up Vigil For For Hanuman Jayanti, Paramilitary Forces Deployed In Jahangirpuri

Stringent security measures have been taken in view of the communal clash that broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri in 2022, the police said.

Advertisement

Delhi Police beefed up security in Jahangirpuri
info_icon

Delhi Police beefed up security and paramilitary forces were deployed in Jahangirpuri on Tuesday to keep vigil during the shobha yatra to be taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, officials said.

Stringent security measures have been taken in view of the communal clash that broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri in 2022, the police said.

The police have also intensified security arrangements across the national capital, particularly areas where shobha yatras will be taken out.

"A robust security plan has been made for the shobha yatra in Jahangirpuri and we are also trying to confine the procession to a limited area. Police force, along with paramilitary forces, will keep strict vigil," a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

The officer further warned of strict action against anyone breaching the law and order situation.

"We have asked all the SHOs of Northwest district to stay on alert and to keep their sources on alert too. SHOs were directed to attend every distress call immediately and to monitor any such situation by visiting personally. We have also asked the fire department to stay on alert," said the officer.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 'Satya' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 5 Titles Of 'The Family Man' To Watch
  2. Former President Trump Agrees To Tightened $175M Bond Terms In New York Civil Fraud Case
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Backs PM Modi's 'Minority' Remark
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: Inter Win 20th Serie A Title With Victory Over AC Milan
  5. Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants
  6. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  7. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  8. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit