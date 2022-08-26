Friday, Aug 26, 2022
National

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot Presents iPads To Winners Of Selfie Campaign Held To Promote E-Buses

Delhi AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot
Delhi AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot handed over iPads to the winners of a selfie campaign for e-buses File Photo

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 8:59 am

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday handed over iPads to the winners of a selfie campaign organised by the city government to promote adoption of electric buses. The three winners were Sanwala Ram, Yogita and Dalip Singh.

On May 24, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged off 150 electric buses. To encourage people to travel on electric buses, the Delhi Government had launched the #IrideEbus campaign. 

Along with the free rides for the first three days after the launch (May 24 to May 26), Delhi Government had urged the people to ride its e-buses, take a selfie, and post them with the hashtag #IrideEbus on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. 

The Transport Department had constituted a committee to select the winners. The committee after considering the quality and content of the post, number of likes, shares and tweets, chose the three winners.

"People enjoyed their Electric bus ride. When I travelled in an Electric bus, one woman said that it feels like travelling in a Delhi Metro. "This selfie campaign was part of various creative steps the Delhi government is introducing to popularise public transportation in the city. Seeing the success of this campaign, Delhiites expect a few more similar creative campaigns soon," Gahlot said.

(With PTI inputs)

