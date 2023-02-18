Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Delhi Mayor Elections To Be Held On February 22

Home National

Delhi Mayor Elections To Be Held On February 22

The MCD House has been adjourned three times in the last one month without electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi over ruckus between AAP and BJP

Delhi Mayor elections
The MCD House has been adjourned three times in the last one month Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 4:33 pm

Just a day after the Supreme Court directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to indicate a date for conducting the polls within 24 hours, the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's proposal to hold the mayoral election on February 22 at 11 am.

The court had held that elections for Mayor shall be held first, followed by elections of Deputy Mayor and Standing committee members, on which the Mayor shall preside. The MCD House has been adjourned three times in the last one month without electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi over ruckus between AAP and BJP. The rules say that the mayor is to be elected in the first session of the MCD House after elections.

On Monday, the House was adjourned after charos erupted over the nominated members being allowed to vote in mayoral elections. Prior to that on January 24, a ruckus between the members of AAP and BJP led to the adjournment of the house. Before that, on January 6, the MCD House was adjourned because of a similar ruckus.

The MCD elections were held on December 4 and results came out on December 7. The AAP emerged as a winner in MCD polls with 134 of the total 250 seats. The BJP won 104 seats and the Congress won nine seats.

Related stories

Supreme Court Says Nominated Members Cannot Vote In Delhi Mayor Polls

Delhi Mayor Election: AAP To Approach Supreme Court For Court-Monitored Mayoral Polls After MCD House Adjournment

After Two Failed Attempts, Can MCD Elect Delhi Mayor Today?

Tags

National Delhi Mayor Election Delhi Mayor Polls Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Elections AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts