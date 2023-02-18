Delhi Mayor Elections To Be Held On February 22

Just a day after the Supreme Court directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to indicate a date for conducting the polls within 24 hours, the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's proposal to hold the mayoral election on February 22 at 11 am.



The court had held that elections for Mayor shall be held first, followed by elections of Deputy Mayor and Standing committee members, on which the Mayor shall preside. The MCD House has been adjourned three times in the last one month without electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi over ruckus between AAP and BJP. The rules say that the mayor is to be elected in the first session of the MCD House after elections.

Delhi Mayor election | Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena approves the proposal to convene the adjourned first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on 22nd February for the election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and six members to the Standing Committee. — Vikas Goel (@VikasGoelAAP) February 18, 2023

On Monday, the House was adjourned after charos erupted over the nominated members being allowed to vote in mayoral elections. Prior to that on January 24, a ruckus between the members of AAP and BJP led to the adjournment of the house. Before that, on January 6, the MCD House was adjourned because of a similar ruckus.



The MCD elections were held on December 4 and results came out on December 7. The AAP emerged as a winner in MCD polls with 134 of the total 250 seats. The BJP won 104 seats and the Congress won nine seats.