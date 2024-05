National

Delhi: Massive Fire Kills 7 Newborns At Baby Care Hospital; Charred Cards, Medical Equipment At Scene | In Photos

A massive fire that broke out at a baby care hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar killed seven newborn babies late on Saturday. Of the 12 rescued, only five babies survived and are currently undergoing treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured.