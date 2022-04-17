Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Violence: 20 Men Arrested, 2 Juveniles Held, Pistols And Swords Recovered

The Delhi Police has so far arrested 20 men for violence that erupted on Saturday in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri when stones were pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession and vehicles were burnt, leading to clashes between two communities.

Two juveniles have also been apprehended for their association with the violence.

Three firearms and five swords have also been recovered from the accused persons, according to reports.

In Saturday’s violence, nine people, including Delhi Police personnel, suffered injuries. A sub-inspector received a bullet injury, the circumstances of which are not yet clear.

One of these 20 men, Aslam, reportedly shot at the sub-inspector and a country-made pistol has been recovered from him.

Another man who has been arrested, Ansar, is accused of starting an argument along with four-five others with members of the procession near a mosque.The argument led to stone-pelting from both sides, according to NDTV.

The police have said they are going through videos of the incident, including footage from CCTV cameras in the area, and efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest more people involved in the violence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana about the violence. Police sources earlier said that preliminary investigation pointed to a conspiracy angle.

Following clashes on Saturday, additional police personnel have been deployed in the area and senior police officers have taken to the field to keep a close eye on the evolving situation.

Drones have also been deployed to keep a watch in the area and to look from air for stores of stones or other material to be used in violence.