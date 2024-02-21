Delhi Govt Issues Guidelines For Handling End-Of-Life Vehicles In Public Places

The release procedure of the impounded vehicles has been classified under two categories -- those who wish to shift their vehicles out of Delhi-NCR and those who wish to park their vehicles at private spaces that are not shared parking places.

"On plying and parking of ELVs in public place in NCT of Delhi, once impounded for the first time, it can be released on the basis of submission of an undertaking that vehicle will not be plied or parked in any public place within the territory of Delhi and will be removed from the city...," the guidelines read.

"In case of 4-wheeler, a penalty of Rs 10,000 along with towing charge and parking fee as notified in Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019 shall be charged before releasing of such ELVs. In case of 2-wheeler, a penalty of Rs 5,000 along with towing charge and parking fee as notified in Parking Rules 2019 shall be charged...," it said.