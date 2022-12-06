Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Delhi Excise Case: Fresh CBI Notice To TRS’ K Kavitha For Questioning On Dec 11

Home National

Delhi Excise Case: Fresh CBI Notice To TRS’ K Kavitha For Questioning On Dec 11

The agency is understood to have agreed to the request of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter to postpone her questioning from Tuesday to any date between December 11-15.

KCRs daughter K Kavitha
KCRs daughter K Kavitha PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 6:49 pm

The CBI has issued a fresh notice to TRS MLC K Kavitha to appear for questioning on December 11 at Hyderabad in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam case, officials said Tuesday.

The agency is understood to have agreed to the request of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter to postpone her questioning from Tuesday to any date between December 11-15.

In her response to the first notice issued on December 2, Kavitha had said she had gone through the contents of the FIR copy as well as the complaint available on the website in connection with the case and her name did not figure anywhere in any manner whatsoever.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi Excise Case Central Bureau Of Investigation TRS Government Politics Called For Questioning K Kavitha New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him