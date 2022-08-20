Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Delhi Congress Demands Deputy CM's Resignation, Holds Protest Outside AAP Office

Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside the AAP's office in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Manish Sisodia addresses media
Delhi Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia. Photo: PTI

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 12:49 pm

Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside the Aam Admi Party office in New Delhi on Saturday demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

The protesters marched from the Delhi Congress office at DDU Marg towards AAP headquarters raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Delhi Congress demanded that Kejriwal should remove Sisodia from his Cabinet as he is named in an FIR registered by the CBI in the excise policy "scam", said Delhi Congress media department vice chairman Parvez Alam.

Sisodia's residence was searched by the CBI for several hours by the CBI in connection with the alleged irregularities in the execution of Excise Policy 2021-22 on Friday. He has been named among 15 persons in an FIR registered by the probe agency. 

Tags

National Congress AAP Manish Sisodia New Delhi Delhi Excise Policy CBI
