Delhi BJP To Hold Check-Up, Blood Donation Camps From Sep 17-Oct 2 To Mark PM Modi's B'day

The BJP's Delhi unit on Thursday said it will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as "sewa pakhwada" and hold a special race with participants from slums as part of events beginning September 17 to mark the occasion.

The race will be flagged off by Union Home minister Amit Shah on October 18, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said on Thursday. Around 10,000 children and youth from slums of the city will participate in the race under age categories of 10-15 years for 2.5 km and 16-20 years for 5 km, he said.

The "sewa pakhwada" (service fortnight) will be observed from September 17 (PM Modi's Birthday) to October 2 during which various programmes will be held, Gupta said. Thousands of blood donation camps, health check-up camps and other programmes will also be organised, he said.

The cross-country race will be flagged off by Shah from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, he said. Delhi BJP vice president Rajan Tiwari said all the participants of the race will be given a certificate. Apart from this, a prize money of up to Rs 3 lakh will also be given to the winners under different categories.

