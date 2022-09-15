Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi BJP To Hold Check-Up, Blood Donation Camps From Sep 17-Oct 2 To Mark PM Modi's B'day

The "sewa pakhwada" (service fortnight) will be observed from September 17 (PM Modi's Birthday) to October 2 during which various programmes will be held, Gupta said. Thousands of blood donation camps, health check-up camps and other programmes will also be organised, he said.

Who is Hussain blood donation camp in Srinagar
The BJP's Delhi unit will celebrate PM Narendra Modi's birthday as "sewa pakhwada" Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 7:45 pm

The BJP's Delhi unit on Thursday said it will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as "sewa pakhwada" and hold a special race with participants from slums as part of events beginning September 17 to mark the occasion.

The race will be flagged off by Union Home minister Amit Shah on October 18, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said on Thursday. Around 10,000 children and youth from slums of the city will participate in the race under age categories of 10-15 years for 2.5 km and 16-20 years for 5 km, he said.

The "sewa pakhwada" (service fortnight) will be observed from September 17 (PM Modi's Birthday) to October 2 during which various programmes will be held, Gupta said. Thousands of blood donation camps, health check-up camps and other programmes will also be organised, he said.

The cross-country race will be flagged off by Shah from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, he said. Delhi BJP vice president Rajan Tiwari said all the participants of the race will be given a certificate. Apart from this, a prize money of up to Rs 3 lakh will also be given to the winners under different categories.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi BJP Hold Check-Up Blood Donation Camps PM Modi's B'day Sewa Pakhwada Service Fortnight Cross-country Race Programmes
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?