Deep Dive | Ep 11 | Arundhati Roy, Sheikh Shaukat Hussain and UAPA

On June 14, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved prosecuting Arundhati Roy under UAPA for a 2010 speech about Kashmir. Roy and Dr. Sheikh Shaukat Hussain face charges based on a complaint. The UAPA, with low conviction rates and criticisms of misuse, raises issues about free speech, national security, and human rights.