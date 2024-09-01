National

Day In Pics: September 01, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 01, 2024

MVA protest in Mumbai Photo: PTI

Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders and workers during their protest march to condemn the collapse of the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Rajkot Fort, in Mumbai.

Saleem Gilani joins PDP
Saleem Gilani joins PDP Photo: PTI

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti welcomes the senior separatist leader Saleem Gilani as he joins the party ahead of Assembly elections, in Srinagar.

Sunita Kejriwal campaigns in Haryana
Sunita Kejriwal campaigns in Haryana Photo: PTI

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, at Badhra in Charkhi Dadri district.

Weather: Heavy rainfall in Guwahati
Weather: Heavy rainfall in Guwahati Photo: PTI

A vegetable vendor wades through a water logged street after heavy rainfall at Anil Nagar, in Guwahati.

Ganesh Chaturthi preparations
Ganesh Chaturthi preparations Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to the pandal from a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai.

Protest after molestation incident in Chamoli
Protest after molestation incident in Chamoli Photo: PTI

People vandalise shops over alleged molestation of a minor girl by a barber, at Nandnagar, Chamoli.

J&K DGP RR Swain met Humayun Bhats wife
J&K DGP RR Swain met Humayun Bhat's wife Photo: PTI

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain along with his wife Rasmita Das and IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdhi meets Kirti Chakra awardee DySP Humayun Bhat's wife Fatima Humayun and their son. Bhat was killed during an encounter with terrorists in J&K last year.

Family of deceased aspirant in Ranchi
Family of deceased aspirant in Ranchi Photo: PTI

Bereaved family members of an aspirant who allegedly died during physical endurance test for the recruitment of excise constables, in Sahibganj district.

Jan Suraaj meeting
Jan Suraaj meeting Photo: PTI

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor during Muslim Cell's meetings, in Patna.

Shivraj Chouhan in Vidisha
Shivraj Chouhan in Vidisha Photo: PTI

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a road show in Ganjbasoda, in Vidisha district.

Guruvandana Samaroh at Akshardham
Guruvandana Samaroh at Akshardham Photo: PTI

A glimpse of Guruvandana Samaroh celebration at Swaminarayan Akshardham temple, in New Delhi.

MVA protest in Mumbai
MVA protest in Mumbai Photo: PTI

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders and workers during their protest march to condemn the collapse of the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Rajkot Fort, in Mumbai.

Shyam Rajak joins JD(U)
Shyam Rajak joins JD(U) Photo: PTI

JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha presents the party membership slip to former Bihar minister Shyam Rajak as the latter joins the party, in Patna.

PAC Shooting & Alarm Efficiency Race
PAC Shooting & Alarm Efficiency Race Photo: PTI

PAC personnel take part in an obstacle race during the 27th PAC Shooting and Alarm Efficiency Race competition, at Matlabpur shooting range in Moradabad.

BJP protest in Delhi
BJP protest in Delhi Photo: PTI

Delhi President Virender Sachdeva leads a Jhuggie Cluster protest demostration on water and electricity bills, in east Delhi.

Mission Oriented Training by Army
Mission Oriented Training by Army Photo: PTI

Warriors of Bald Eagle Brigade conduct Mission Oriented Training integrating mechanised forces & specialist mobility vehicles, in Rann of Kutch.

Congress legal department meeting
Congress legal department meeting Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi chairs a meeting of the legal department of Congress, in New Delhi.

