Day In Pics: September 01, 2024

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti welcomes the senior separatist leader Saleem Gilani as he joins the party ahead of Assembly elections, in Srinagar.
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, at Badhra in Charkhi Dadri district.
A vegetable vendor wades through a water logged street after heavy rainfall at Anil Nagar, in Guwahati.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to the pandal from a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai.
People vandalise shops over alleged molestation of a minor girl by a barber, at Nandnagar, Chamoli.
J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain along with his wife Rasmita Das and IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdhi meets Kirti Chakra awardee DySP Humayun Bhat's wife Fatima Humayun and their son. Bhat was killed during an encounter with terrorists in J&K last year.
Bereaved family members of an aspirant who allegedly died during physical endurance test for the recruitment of excise constables, in Sahibganj district.
Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor during Muslim Cell's meetings, in Patna.
A glimpse of Guruvandana Samaroh celebration at Swaminarayan Akshardham temple, in New Delhi.
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders and workers during their protest march to condemn the collapse of the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Rajkot Fort, in Mumbai.
JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha presents the party membership slip to former Bihar minister Shyam Rajak as the latter joins the party, in Patna.
PAC personnel take part in an obstacle race during the 27th PAC Shooting and Alarm Efficiency Race competition, at Matlabpur shooting range in Moradabad.
Delhi President Virender Sachdeva leads a Jhuggie Cluster protest demostration on water and electricity bills, in east Delhi.
Warriors of Bald Eagle Brigade conduct Mission Oriented Training integrating mechanised forces & specialist mobility vehicles, in Rann of Kutch.
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi chairs a meeting of the legal department of Congress, in New Delhi.