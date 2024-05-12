Day In Pics: May 12, 2024

Polling officials with EVMs and other election materials depart for their respective polling stations on the eve of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Khunti.
View of the St Peter’s School a year after the attack during ethnic clashes in Manipur.
Polling officials receive EVMs and other election material at a distribution center on the eve of the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Arms, explosives and other items recovered by security personnel from a terrorist hideout during an operation, at Mahore in Reasi district.
Actors Rajat Bedi, Priyanka Lalwani, Simple Kaul and Raklesh Bedi perticipate in a beach cleaning drive, at Bandra in Mumbai.
Polling officials inspect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre on the eve of Lok sabha elections, in Hyderabad.
Vehicles on election duty parked at the Birsa College Stadium (converted into a distribution centre) on the eve of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Khunti district of Jharkhand.
BJP leader Tejasvi Surya with party candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency Praveen Khandelwal during road show, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Vijay Wadettiwar and Naseem Khan during a press conference, in Mumbai.
National Conference candidate from Baramulla constituency Omar Abdullah addresses during an election rally ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Sopore area of Baramulla district.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a press conference, in New Delhi. CM Kejriwal on Sunday announced 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' - a list of promises for Lok Sabha elections.
Preparations in full swing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi.
BJP supporters during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Raebareli.
A security personnel stands guard at the venue of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Raebareli.
BJP supporters during a public meeting of party candidate Suresh Kashyap for Lok Sabha elections, at Chaura Maidan in Shimla.