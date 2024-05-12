National

Day In Pics: May 12, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 12, 2024

Preparation for 4th phase of LS polls | Photo: PTI

Polling officials with EVMs and other election materials depart for their respective polling stations on the eve of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Khunti.

1/15
Arvind Kejriwal addressing media
Arvind Kejriwal addressing media | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. CM Kejriwal on Sunday announced 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' - a list of promises for Lok Sabha elections.

2/15
St Peter’s School in Impahl after clashes
St Peter’s School in Impahl after clashes | Photo: PTI/Gunjan Sharma

View of the St Peter’s School a year after the attack during ethnic clashes in Manipur.

3/15
Preparation for 4th phase of LS polls
Preparation for 4th phase of LS polls | Photo: PTI

Polling officials receive EVMs and other election material at a distribution center on the eve of the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Lakhimpur Kheri.

4/15
Terrorist hideout busted in J&Ks Reasi
Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Reasi | Photo: PTI

Arms, explosives and other items recovered by security personnel from a terrorist hideout during an operation, at Mahore in Reasi district.

5/15
Beach cleaning drive
Beach cleaning drive | Photo: PTI

Actors Rajat Bedi, Priyanka Lalwani, Simple Kaul and Raklesh Bedi perticipate in a beach cleaning drive, at Bandra in Mumbai.

6/15
Preparation for 4th phase of LS polls in Hyderabad
Preparation for 4th phase of LS polls in Hyderabad | Photo: PTI

Polling officials inspect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre on the eve of Lok sabha elections, in Hyderabad.

7/15
Preparation for 4th phase of LS polls in Khunti
Preparation for 4th phase of LS polls in Khunti | Photo: PTI

Vehicles on election duty parked at the Birsa College Stadium (converted into a distribution centre) on the eve of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Khunti district of Jharkhand.

8/15
BJP road show in Delhi
BJP road show in Delhi | Photo: PTI

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya with party candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency Praveen Khandelwal during road show, in New Delhi.

9/15
Shashi Tharoor addressing media
Shashi Tharoor addressing media | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Vijay Wadettiwar and Naseem Khan during a press conference, in Mumbai.

10/15
Campaign for LS polls in Baramulla
Campaign for LS polls in Baramulla | Photo: PTI

National Conference candidate from Baramulla constituency Omar Abdullah addresses during an election rally ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Sopore area of Baramulla district.

11/15
LS polls: Kejriwal ki Guarantee
LS polls: Kejriwal ki Guarantee | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a press conference, in New Delhi. CM Kejriwal on Sunday announced 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' - a list of promises for Lok Sabha elections.

12/15
Preps ahead of PM Modis roadshow in Varanasi
Preps ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Preparations in full swing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi.

13/15
Amit Shahs rally in UP
Amit Shah's rally in UP | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

BJP supporters during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Raebareli.

14/15
Amit Shahs rally in UP
Amit Shah's rally in UP | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

A security personnel stands guard at the venue of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Raebareli.

15/15
Preparation for 4th phase of LS polls
Preparation for 4th phase of LS polls | Photo: PTI

BJP supporters during a public meeting of party candidate Suresh Kashyap for Lok Sabha elections, at Chaura Maidan in Shimla.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap, May 12: Kejriwal Promises 10 Poll Guarantees, Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Isreal, Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer Released And More
  2. Two Delhi Hospitals Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Search Underway
  3. Day In Pics: May 12, 2024
  4. Lok Sabha Election: Polling In Srinagar Tomorrow, BJP Not Contesting
  5. 2,480 Illegal Immigrants Detected In Manipur In 2023 Before Outbreak Of Violence: CM
Entertainment News
  1. Never Imagined Life Would Flower Into This Phase: Manisha Koirala On Cancer Recovery, Turning 50
  2. ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Trailer Review: Trying To Be Woke, Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s Cricket Story Becomes Too Pushy For Comfort
  3. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  4. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  5. Zendaya Coleman, Uorfi Javed Inspire Janhvi Kapoor: 'As Actors We Are Encouraged To Do Method Dressing'
Sports News
  1. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Lose Three But Remain In Command
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh In 5th T20I
  3. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Face Delhi Capitals In Do-Or-Die Clash
  4. World Championship Of Legends More Than Just Cricket; It’s About Passion And Legacy: Younis Khan
  5. Will MS Dhoni Retire Today? Chennai Super Kings' Social Media Post Keeps Fans Guessing
World News
  1. Minnesota Unveils New State Flag. But What Will Happen To The Old One?
  2. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  3. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  4. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
  5. Lomachenko Secures Fourth World Title, Wins IBF Lightweight Championship By Beating Kambosos Jr.
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail