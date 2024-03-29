Day In Pics: March 29, 2024

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic speaks to the media after the screening of the documentary film about Croatian tennis legend Niki Pilic, former tennis player and former trainer of Novak Djokovic, Boris Becker and Goran Ivanisevic, in Belgrade, Serbia. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic, ending their association that began in 2018 and included 12 Grand Slam titles for the Serbian tennis player.