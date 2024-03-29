Day In Pics: March 29, 2024

Telangana Congress workers protest outside AICC headquarters seeking tickets for some leaders for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.
BJP candidate actor Kangana Ranaut during a roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi.
Congress leaders Bhai Jagtap, Varsha Gaikwad, AAP leader Preeti Menon and other INDIA bloc leaders during a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai.
Muslims offer Friday prayers on a road during the fasting month of Ramzan at Jama Masjid Paltan Bazaar, in Dehradun.
Bihar RJD President Jagdanand Singh and State Congress President Akhilesh Singh with CPI-ML, CPM and other leaders release Grand Alliance candidates' list for Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.
Muslims perform 'wazu' (a purification ritual) before offering Friday prayers at the Makkah Masjid during the holy month of Ramzan, in Hyderabad.
TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Shashi Panja, Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose address the media outside the Nirvachan Sadan (Election Commission of India), in New Delhi.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina flashes victory sign after some new members joined the party, at the party office, in Jammu.
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken and Pawan Khera during a press conference, in New Delhi.
Christian devotees participate in a crucifixion procession on the Good Friday, in Mumbai.
AAP supporters during distribution of invitation pamphlets for the AAP Maha rally, in New Delhi.
BJP candidate actor Kangana Ranaut addresses supporters during a roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi.
Former BRS leader K. Keshava Rao joins Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister and TPCC President A Revant Reddy and Telangana Congress in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, in Hyderabad.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva party candidates for Lok Sabha elections and other leaders during opening of the party's election office for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses at press conference at the party office, in New Delhi.
Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur with FICCI FLO National President Sudha Shivkumar (L) during the 40th annual session of the FICCI Ladies Organisation, in New Delhi.
Naseem Haider, lawyer of the gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, shows documents relating to Ansari's post-mortem to the police, at the Rani Durga Medical College (Hospital), in Banda.
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari arrives at the Banda Medical College (Hospital) following the death of his father, in Banda.
United States President Joe Biden, center, and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton participate in a fundraising event with Stephen Colbert at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic speaks to the media after the screening of the documentary film about Croatian tennis legend Niki Pilic, former tennis player and former trainer of Novak Djokovic, Boris Becker and Goran Ivanisevic, in Belgrade, Serbia. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic, ending their association that began in 2018 and included 12 Grand Slam titles for the Serbian tennis player.
People gather outside the residence of the jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died of cardiac arrest in the Banda hospital, at Mohammadabad, in Ghazipur.
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at the Rani Durga Medical College (Hospital) after his father's death, in Banda.
NCP President Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference after the party workers' meeting, in Satara, Maharashtra.
Christian devotees attend a special prayer at the Sacred Heart Cathedral to observe the Good Friday, in New Delhi.
Former cricketer and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan arrives for Friday 'namaz' during the holy month of Ramzan at Beldanga, in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.
Ruben Enaje, center, remains on the cross flanked by two other devotees during a reenactment of Jesus Christ's sufferings as part of Good Friday rituals in San Pedro Cutud, north of Manila, Philippines. The Filipino villager was nailed to a wooden cross for the 35th time to reenact Jesus Christ's suffering in a brutal Good Friday tradition he said he would devote to pray for peace in Ukraine, Gaza and the disputed South China Sea.
Members of "Muy Antigua Hermandad del Señor de la Humildad y MarÃa SantÃsima de los Dolores" Catholic brotherhood walk during a Holy Week procession in the southern city of Alcala la Real, Spain.