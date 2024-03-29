National

Day In Pics: March 29, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 29, 2024

Telangana Congress workers protest | Photo: PTI

Telangana Congress workers protest outside AICC headquarters seeking tickets for some leaders for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.

Kangana Ranaut campaigns | Photo: PTI
BJP candidate actor Kangana Ranaut during a roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi.

INDIA bloc protest in Mumbai | Photo: PTI
Congress leaders Bhai Jagtap, Varsha Gaikwad, AAP leader Preeti Menon and other INDIA bloc leaders during a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai.

Ramzan: Muslims pray in Dehradun | Photo: PTI
Muslims offer Friday prayers on a road during the fasting month of Ramzan at Jama Masjid Paltan Bazaar, in Dehradun.

Grand Alliance releases candidates' list | Photo: PTI
Bihar RJD President Jagdanand Singh and State Congress President Akhilesh Singh with CPI-ML, CPM and other leaders release Grand Alliance candidates' list for Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.

Ramzan: Muslims offer prayers in Hyderabad | Photo: PTI
Muslims perform 'wazu' (a purification ritual) before offering Friday prayers at the Makkah Masjid during the holy month of Ramzan, in Hyderabad.

TMC delegation at Nirvachan Sadan | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Shashi Panja, Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose address the media outside the Nirvachan Sadan (Election Commission of India), in New Delhi.

New members join BJP in Jammu | Photo: PTI
Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina flashes victory sign after some new members joined the party, at the party office, in Jammu.

Cong press conference | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken and Pawan Khera during a press conference, in New Delhi.

Good Friday in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Christian devotees participate in a crucifixion procession on the Good Friday, in Mumbai.

Pamphlets for AAP Maha Rally | Photo: PTI
AAP supporters during distribution of invitation pamphlets for the AAP Maha rally, in New Delhi.

Kangana Ranaut campaigns | Photo: PTI
BJP candidate actor Kangana Ranaut addresses supporters during a roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi.

K.%20Keshava%20Rao%20joins%20Congress
K. Keshava Rao joins Congress | Photo: PTI
Former BRS leader K. Keshava Rao joins Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister and TPCC President A Revant Reddy and Telangana Congress in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, in Hyderabad.

Delhi BJP opens election office | Photo: PTI
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva party candidates for Lok Sabha elections and other leaders during opening of the party's election office for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.

Atishi addresses media | Photo: PTI
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses at press conference at the party office, in New Delhi.

40th annual session of FLO | Photo: PTI/Ravi Chaudhary
Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur with FICCI FLO National President Sudha Shivkumar (L) during the 40th annual session of the FICCI Ladies Organisation, in New Delhi.

Mukhtar Ansari dead | Photo: PTI
Naseem Haider, lawyer of the gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, shows documents relating to Ansari's post-mortem to the police, at the Rani Durga Medical College (Hospital), in Banda.

Mukhtar Ansari's son at Banda Medical College | Photo: PTI
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari arrives at the Banda Medical College (Hospital) following the death of his father, in Banda.

Joe Biden | Photo: AP/PTI
United States President Joe Biden, center, and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton participate in a fundraising event with Stephen Colbert at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/PTI
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic speaks to the media after the screening of the documentary film about Croatian tennis legend Niki Pilic, former tennis player and former trainer of Novak Djokovic, Boris Becker and Goran Ivanisevic, in Belgrade, Serbia. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic, ending their association that began in 2018 and included 12 Grand Slam titles for the Serbian tennis player.

Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest | Photo: PTI
People gather outside the residence of the jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died of cardiac arrest in the Banda hospital, at Mohammadabad, in Ghazipur.

Mukhtar Ansari dead | Photo: PTI
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at the Rani Durga Medical College (Hospital) after his father's death, in Banda.

Pawar addresses press | Photo: PTI
NCP President Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference after the party workers' meeting, in Satara, Maharashtra.

'Good Friday' in Delhi | Photo: PTI/N. Victor Singh
Christian devotees attend a special prayer at the Sacred Heart Cathedral to observe the Good Friday, in New Delhi.

Yusuf Pathan at Beldanga | Photo: PTI
Former cricketer and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan arrives for Friday 'namaz' during the holy month of Ramzan at Beldanga, in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Good Friday rituals in San Pedro Cutud | Photo: AP/PTI
Ruben Enaje, center, remains on the cross flanked by two other devotees during a reenactment of Jesus Christ's sufferings as part of Good Friday rituals in San Pedro Cutud, north of Manila, Philippines. The Filipino villager was nailed to a wooden cross for the 35th time to reenact Jesus Christ's suffering in a brutal Good Friday tradition he said he would devote to pray for peace in Ukraine, Gaza and the disputed South China Sea.

Holy Week procession in Alcala la Real | Photo: AP/PTI
Members of "Muy Antigua Hermandad del Señor de la Humildad y MarÃ­a SantÃ­sima de los Dolores" Catholic brotherhood walk during a Holy Week procession in the southern city of Alcala la Real, Spain.

