Day In Pics: July 02, 2024

Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal stage a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his speech during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, in Bhopal.
Smoke billows out after a fire broke out at a motor oil factory, in Dhapa area of Kolkata.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers at Radha Krishna temple on the occasion of 'Yogini Ekadashi', in Mirzapur.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar during a meeting, at Raj Bhavan in Patna.
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud with Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of Court buildings at Karkardooma, Shastri Park & Rohini (Sector 26), at Karkardooma Court complex, in New Delhi.
An excavator being used to clear debris from the Bhalukpong-Tawang road that got blocked due to multiple landslides, in West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh.
IAF rescued 13 marooned survivors from a small island in the flooded Brahmaputra, north of Dibrugarh in Assam, a Mi-17 IV helicopter from AFS Mohanbari flew in challenging weather conditions and undertook rescue ops from a marshy piece of land. The coordinated efforts of Pilot & Flt Gunner ensured prompt and safe boarding of 13 survivors. Emergency First Aid was provided by Indian Air Force after the rescue.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary with Janata Dal (United) leader and NDA candidate Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha after the latter filed his nomination for State Legislative Council by-polls, in Patna.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media as he arrives to attend the Parliament session, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting at the Parliament, in New Delhi. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda and other leaders are also seen.
Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
National Students' Union of India President Varun Choudhary along with the leaders of other INDIA bloc student organisations addresses a press conference over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 exam, in New Delhi.
Congress party's symbol outside party office, after it was defaced allegedly by members of Bajrang Dal over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's speech during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, in Ahmedabad.
Alaknanda river after its water level rose following heavy rainfall in upper reaches, near Badrinath Temple, in Chamoli district.
Union Minister of Home Affairs, and Cooperation Amit Shah called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi.
Damaged structures at a residential area following a landslide triggered by rainfall, in Mizoram.
BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sehrawat during a press conference in New Delhi.