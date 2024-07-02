Day In Pics: July 02, 2024

IAF rescued 13 marooned survivors from a small island in the flooded Brahmaputra, north of Dibrugarh in Assam, a Mi-17 IV helicopter from AFS Mohanbari flew in challenging weather conditions and undertook rescue ops from a marshy piece of land. The coordinated efforts of Pilot & Flt Gunner ensured prompt and safe boarding of 13 survivors. Emergency First Aid was provided by Indian Air Force after the rescue.