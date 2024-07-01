Day In Pics: July 01, 2024

Pilgrims wait to get themselves registered for the annual Amarnath Yatra at Saraswati Dham camp, in Jammu.
Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, distributes pension to a beneficiary during the NTR Bharosa social pension distribution program in Pithapuram, Andhra Pradesh.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a press conference regarding the new criminal laws, in New Delhi. The three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, to replace Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act, respectively, came into effect from Monday.
BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani speaks with the media as he arrives to attend the Parliament session, in New Delhi.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan after administering oath to her as a member of the Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav is also seen.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at a protest of INDIA bloc against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the central government, during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi.
An excavator being used by the administration to demolish illegal structures at the foothills of Palani Hill, in Dindigul district.
Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi, along with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi, inspect Drain which overflowed due to rain in New Delhi.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with other opposition parties' MPs at a protest against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the central government, during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat pays tribute to the statue of company quartermaster havildar Abdul Hamid who sacrificed his life in the Indo-Pak war of 1965, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, in Ghazipur.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hands over the 'NTR Bharosa' pension to a beneficiary, in Guntur.