Day In Pics: July 01, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a press conference regarding the new criminal laws, in New Delhi. The three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, to replace Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act, respectively, came into effect from Monday.