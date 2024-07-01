National

Day In Pics: July 01, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 01, 2024

Amarnath Yatra 2024 registration | Photo: PTI

Pilgrims wait to get themselves registered for the annual Amarnath Yatra at Saraswati Dham camp, in Jammu.

2/12
Pawan Kalyan distributes pension during an event
Pawan Kalyan distributes pension during an event | Photo: PTI

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, distributes pension to a beneficiary during the NTR Bharosa social pension distribution program in Pithapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

3/12
Amit Shah addressing media on new criminal laws
Amit Shah addressing media on new criminal laws | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a press conference regarding the new criminal laws, in New Delhi. The three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, to replace Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act, respectively, came into effect from Monday.

4/12
Parliament Session
Parliament Session | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani speaks with the media as he arrives to attend the Parliament session, in New Delhi.

5/12
Jaya Bachchan takes oath as RS member
Jaya Bachchan takes oath as RS member | Photo: PTI

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan after administering oath to her as a member of the Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav is also seen.

6/12
Opposition MPs protest at Parliament
Opposition MPs protest at Parliament | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at a protest of INDIA bloc against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the central government, during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi.

7/12
Anti-encroachment drive at Palani Hill
Anti-encroachment drive at Palani Hill | Photo: PTI

An excavator being used by the administration to demolish illegal structures at the foothills of Palani Hill, in Dindigul district.

8/12
Delhi Water Minister Atishi inspects drains
Delhi Water Minister Atishi inspects drains | Photo: PTI

Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi, along with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi, inspect Drain which overflowed due to rain in New Delhi.

9/12
AAP leader Atishi and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspect Drain in Delhi
AAP leader Atishi and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspect Drain in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi, along with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi, inspect Drain which overflowed due to rain in New Delhi.

10/12
Opposition MPs protest at Parliament
Opposition MPs protest at Parliament | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with other opposition parties' MPs at a protest against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the central government, during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi.

11/12
Mohan Bhagwat pays tribute to War Hero Abdul Hamid
Mohan Bhagwat pays tribute to War Hero Abdul Hamid | Photo: PTI

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat pays tribute to the statue of company quartermaster havildar Abdul Hamid who sacrificed his life in the Indo-Pak war of 1965, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, in Ghazipur.

12/12
CM Naidu distributes NTR Bharosa pension
CM Naidu distributes NTR Bharosa pension | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hands over the 'NTR Bharosa' pension to a beneficiary, in Guntur.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  3. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  4. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  5. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  2. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign