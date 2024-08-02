National

Day In Pics: August 2, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 2, 2024

Rescue operation landslide-hit area in Wayanad | Photo: PTI

Army personnel with sniffer dog during a search and rescue operation at a landslide-hit area in Wayanad District.

2/12
IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli before the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

3/12
Delhi Premier League T20: Virender Sehwag and Rohan Jaitley
Delhi Premier League T20: Virender Sehwag and Rohan Jaitley | Photo: PTI

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag and President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association Rohan Jaitley during the inauguration of Delhi Premier League T20 (DPL), in New Delhi.

4/12
Fest5 International Film Festival 2024
Fest5 International Film Festival 2024 | Photo: PTI

Veteran actor Moon Moon Sen with actor Tonushree Chakraborty during the inauguration of 'Fest5 International Film Festival 2024', at National Library, in Kolkata.

5/12
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

6/12
Rescue op in landslide-hit Wayanad
Rescue op in landslide-hit Wayanad | Photo: PTI

Officials during a rescue operation at a landslide-hit area at Mundakkai, in Wayanad district.

7/12
Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh L. Mandaviya and NSA Ajit Doval with Governors of states during the commencement of two-day Conference of Governors , at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

8/12
Weather: Rain in Bikaner
Weather: Rain in Bikaner | Photo: PTI

Commuters on a two-wheeler lose balance on a waterlogged road after rain, in Bikaner.

9/12
Rescue Op in Rudraprayag
Rescue Op in Rudraprayag | Photo: PTI

NDRF men evecuate stranded pilgrims during the second day of their rescue operation following cloud-burst and heavy rains near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag.

10/12
IND vs SL 1st ODI: Gautam Gambhir and Sanath Jayasuriya
IND vs SL 1st ODI: Gautam Gambhir and Sanath Jayasuriya | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India’s Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Sri Lanka’s Interim Coach Sanath Jayasuriya during a warm-up session before the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.

11/12
Afghanistan cyclist Fariba Hashimi and her coach Mohammed Jorat
Afghanistan cyclist Fariba Hashimi and her coach Mohammed Jorat | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Afghanistan cyclist Fariba Hashimi and her coach Mohammed Jorat, who escaped from Taliban rule to Italy and prepared for 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

12/12
US President Biden, VP Harris greet prisoners freed from Russia
US President Biden, VP Harris greet prisoners freed from Russia | Photo: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO VIA PTI

US Presdient Joe Biden (R) and Vice President Kamala Harris (L) react as Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva (C) hugs her family members after arriving in the US following a 26-person prisoner swap between Russia, the US and five other countries, at Andrews Air Base, Maryland, USA. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were there to greet the former prisoners. The exchange includes at least two dozen people, and is the biggest prisoner swap between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Nissanka Continues To Fight As Kuldeep Removes Asalanka
  2. Eon Morgan Backs 'One Of The Best In World' Brendon Mccullum To Be England's White-ball Coach
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 1st ODI: Rohit & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals Issue With SL Team - 'Don't Lack Committment But...'
  5. Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  2. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic 'Very Worried' By Knee Injury Ahead Of Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
  2. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
  4. Paris Olympics: Vekic Sets Up Final With Zheng After Comfortable Semis Win
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, Paris Olympics: Can Harmanpreet & Co Trump Kookaburras?
  2. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  3. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: 3 Rescued After 2-Storey Building Collapses In Jahangirpuri; Several Feared Trapped
  2. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll In Wayanad Landslides At 201; Ops On To Rescue Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI
  4. Cong MP Rahul Gandhi Promises To Build 100 Houses In Landslide-Struck Wayanad
  5. 14 Deaths In A Month: Delhi Govt Orders Probe Over Shelter Home Mystery
Entertainment News
  1. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  2. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  3. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  4. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  5. Taapsee Pannu Cuts Her Birthday Cake With Husband Mathias Boe In Paris; Makes THIS Special Wish
US News
  1. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  2. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  3. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  4. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  5. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
World News
  1. Nigeria: 13 Killed, Hundreds Arrested In Protest Over Economic Crisis, Says Rights Group
  2. ‘I Am Here, Feeling The Weight’: From Gaza To Ukraine, A Palestinian Doctor Lives Two Wars
  3. Biden Calls Netanyahu, Reaffirms Commitment To Israel’s Security Against Threats From Iran
  4. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  5. Venezuela: Diplomatic Efforts Underway To Persuade Maduro To Release Election Vote Tallies
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Nissanka Continues To Fight As Kuldeep Removes Asalanka
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Indian Mixed Team Archers Into Quarters; Manu Bhaker 3rd, Esha Singh 10th After Precision Stage
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI