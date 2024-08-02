Day In Pics: August 2, 2024

US Presdient Joe Biden (R) and Vice President Kamala Harris (L) react as Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva (C) hugs her family members after arriving in the US following a 26-person prisoner swap between Russia, the US and five other countries, at Andrews Air Base, Maryland, USA. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were there to greet the former prisoners. The exchange includes at least two dozen people, and is the biggest prisoner swap between Russia and the West since the Cold War.