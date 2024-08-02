Day In Pics: August 2, 2024

Army personnel with sniffer dog during a search and rescue operation at a landslide-hit area in Wayanad District.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli before the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag and President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association Rohan Jaitley during the inauguration of Delhi Premier League T20 (DPL), in New Delhi.
Veteran actor Moon Moon Sen with actor Tonushree Chakraborty during the inauguration of 'Fest5 International Film Festival 2024', at National Library, in Kolkata.
Officials during a rescue operation at a landslide-hit area at Mundakkai, in Wayanad district.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh L. Mandaviya and NSA Ajit Doval with Governors of states during the commencement of two-day Conference of Governors , at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Commuters on a two-wheeler lose balance on a waterlogged road after rain, in Bikaner.
NDRF men evecuate stranded pilgrims during the second day of their rescue operation following cloud-burst and heavy rains near Lincholi, in Rudraprayag.
India’s Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Sri Lanka’s Interim Coach Sanath Jayasuriya during a warm-up session before the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo.
Afghanistan cyclist Fariba Hashimi and her coach Mohammed Jorat, who escaped from Taliban rule to Italy and prepared for 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
US Presdient Joe Biden (R) and Vice President Kamala Harris (L) react as Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva (C) hugs her family members after arriving in the US following a 26-person prisoner swap between Russia, the US and five other countries, at Andrews Air Base, Maryland, USA. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were there to greet the former prisoners. The exchange includes at least two dozen people, and is the biggest prisoner swap between Russia and the West since the Cold War.