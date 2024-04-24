National

Day In Pics: April 24, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 24, 2024

Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the 'Samajik Nyay Sammelan' at Jawahar Bhavan, in New Delhi.

1/15
Preparations for 2nd phase of LS polls
Preparations for 2nd phase of LS polls Photo: PTI

Vehicles requisitioned for the second phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, parked at Nehrubali Playground, in Nagaon district.

2/15
TN farmers protest at Jantar Mantar
TN farmers protest at Jantar Mantar Photo: PTI

Farmers from Tamil Nadu during a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

3/15
Shashi Tharoor & Adoor Prakash
Shashi Tharoor & Adoor Prakash Photo: PTI

All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader V.D. Satheesan and party candidates for Lok Sabha polls Shashi Tharoor and Adoor Prakash during a function at party office, in Thiruvananthapuram.

4/15
Raman Bhalla campaigns for LS polls
Raman Bhalla campaigns for LS polls Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Vikar Rasool Wani with party candidate Raman Bhalla during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.

5/15
Congress: Samajik Nyay Sammelan
Congress: 'Samajik Nyay Sammelan' Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Samajik Nyay Sammelan' at Jawahar Bhavan, in New Delhi.

6/15
Devotees at Vindhyachal Dham
Devotees at Vindhyachal Dham Photo: PTI

Devotees carrying holy water from Ganga river wait in queues to perform 'puja' at Vindhyachal Dham, in Mirzapur.

7/15
Sachin Tendulkars birthday
Sachin Tendulkar's birthday Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

A painting of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on a residential building, seen on his 51st birthday, in Mumbai.

8/15
BJP supporters protest against Congress
BJP supporters protest against Congress Photo: PTI

BJP supporters take part in a protest against the Congress party outside AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.

9/15
NSUI protest over college student murder
NSUI protest over college student murder Photo: PTI

NSUI activists stage a protest over killing of college student Neha Hiremath, outside BVB Colege campus in Hubballi.

10/15
Bijuli Medhi Kalita campaigns for LS polls
Bijuli Medhi Kalita campaigns for LS polls Photo: PTI

BJP candidate Bijuli Medhi Kalita during her campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Guwahati.

11/15
Campaign for LS Polls
Campaign for LS Polls Photo: AP/Channi Anand

India's Congress party supporters take part in a road show during a campaign as part of the national elections in Jammu.

12/15
PM Modi campaigns in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi campaigns in Chhattisgarh Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Surguja district, Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is also seen.

13/15
PM Modi campaigns in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi campaigns in Chhattisgarh Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Surguja district, Chhattisgarh.

14/15
PM Modi campaigns in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi campaigns in Chhattisgarh Photo: PTI

BJP supporters during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Lok Sabha elections, in Surguja district, Chhattisgarh.

15/15
LS Polls: Madhavi Latha files nomination
LS Polls: Madhavi Latha files nomination Photo: PTI

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur with party candidate Madhavi Latha during a rally before the latter files her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad.

