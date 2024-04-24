Day In Pics: April 24, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the 'Samajik Nyay Sammelan' at Jawahar Bhavan, in New Delhi.
Vehicles requisitioned for the second phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, parked at Nehrubali Playground, in Nagaon district.
Farmers from Tamil Nadu during a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader V.D. Satheesan and party candidates for Lok Sabha polls Shashi Tharoor and Adoor Prakash during a function at party office, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Vikar Rasool Wani with party candidate Raman Bhalla during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.
Devotees carrying holy water from Ganga river wait in queues to perform 'puja' at Vindhyachal Dham, in Mirzapur.
A painting of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on a residential building, seen on his 51st birthday, in Mumbai.
BJP supporters take part in a protest against the Congress party outside AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.
NSUI activists stage a protest over killing of college student Neha Hiremath, outside BVB Colege campus in Hubballi.
BJP candidate Bijuli Medhi Kalita during her campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Guwahati.
India's Congress party supporters take part in a road show during a campaign as part of the national elections in Jammu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Surguja district, Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is also seen.
BJP supporters during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Lok Sabha elections, in Surguja district, Chhattisgarh.
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur with party candidate Madhavi Latha during a rally before the latter files her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad.