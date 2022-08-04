CS Reviews Preparations For 75th Independence Day Celebrations In Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Secretary S C Gupta on Thursday reviewed the preparations underway for the state-level Independence Day celebrations. Due to the ongoing renovation work at Paljor Stadium in the state capital, this year's Independence Day ceremony would be held at Bhaichung Stadium in Namchi (South Sikkim).

The meeting was attended by the top officials of the forest, home and education and other departments besides the Director General of Police (DGP), senior officers of the army and NCC. The event flow of the ceremony prepared by the Home Department was discussed in detail.

The chief secretary assigned responsibilities to each department for the success of the programme, an official release said.

