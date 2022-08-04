Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
CS Reviews Preparations For 75th Independence Day Celebrations In Sikkim

The meeting was attended by the top officials of the forest, home and education and other departments besides the Director General of Police (DGP), senior officers of the army and NCC. The event flow of the ceremony prepared by the Home Department was discussed in detail.

Sikkim Chief Secretary S C Gupta reviewed the preparations underway for the state-level Independence Day celebrations

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 10:13 pm

Sikkim Chief Secretary S C Gupta on Thursday reviewed the preparations underway for the state-level Independence Day celebrations. Due to the ongoing renovation work at Paljor Stadium in the state capital, this year's Independence Day ceremony would be held at Bhaichung Stadium in Namchi (South Sikkim).

The chief secretary assigned responsibilities to each department for the success of the programme, an official release said.

(With PTI inputs)

