Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Crime Against Women In Trains In SER Zone Nil This Year: IG RPF

He said that 19 traffickers were arrested and 743 children were rescued by RPF in the SER zone from April 2021 to January 2022.

Crime Against Women In Trains In SER Zone Nil This Year: IG RPF
Crime Against Women In Trains In SER Zone Nil This Year: IG RPF

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 5:10 pm

Crime against women in trains in the South Eastern Railway zone was nil till date this year, owing to active policing by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), under the 'My Saheli' project, Inspector General-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner D B Kasar said.


       

He said that under the 'Nanhe Farishteh' phase-II programme, which was started for rescue, rehabilitation of children and apprehension of traffickers, the RPF in the SER zone have rescued 743 minor boys and girls.

Related stories

Meghalaya Logs 125 New COVID-19 Cases, Two More Fatalities

Hijab Row: Single Judge Refers Case To CJ Of Karnataka HC Citing Constitutional Questions

Australia Captain Pat Cummins Praises Former Coach Justin Langer, Says Players Wanted Change


       

"The team for My Saheli constitute exclusively ladies staff with two male armed personnel under the leadership of lady sub-inspectors," he told reporters on Tuesday.


       

The lady officers and staff interact with women passengers briefing them about precautions to be taken during the journey and obtaining their journey details, which are uploaded on Google Sheet and shared with all the divisions and other zones falling on the route of the train for live monitoring.


       

At the destination station, teams of My Saheli obtain feedback from the passengers, he said. "Due to this operation, crime against women was nil in the year 2022," Kasar said.


       

He said that 19 traffickers were arrested, and 743 children were rescued by RPF in the SER zone, from April 2021 to January 2022. Out of these rescued boys and girls, 221 were handed over to their families and 552 to child welfare centres.


       

During the period, the RPF also recovered narcotics worth Rs 26.39 lakhs and arrested 28 persons in connection with 27 such cases, the IG said. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Crime Against Women Train Kolkata
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Cong Stages Protests Seeking PM's Apology For 'Insulting Maharashtra'

Cong Stages Protests Seeking PM's Apology For 'Insulting Maharashtra'

Gadkari Releases BJP's Manifesto For U'khand

Budget, A Roadmap For People's Welfare, Says Union Minister

Who Will The Nishads Row Across To Success In UP?

Palaniswami Takes Potshots At DMK's Claim On Keeping Poll Promises, Calls It Duplicity

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Operation Iraqi Freedom - Day 21: US troops enter central Baghdad and topple Statue of Saddam Hussein on April 9, 2003 in Baghdad, Iraq. Liberated by U.S. led troops, thousands of jubilant Iraqis celebrated the collapse of Saddam Hussein murderous regime, beheading a toppled Statue of their longtime ruler in the center of Baghdad and looting Government Sites.

How Mighty Statues Across The World Have Fallen Over Time

Police man a barricade in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest in Ottawa's downtown core. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about protests over vaccine mandates other other COVID restrictions after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked.

Canadian Lawmakers Troubled Over Anti-Vaccine Protests

Anne-Marie and KSI perform on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London.

BRIT Awards 2022 Winners List: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big At England's Biggest Musical Night

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges