Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Covid: 32 Fresh Cases In Ladakh

The number of active cases stands at 321 -- 276 cases in Leh and 45 cases in Kargil district, they said.

Covid-19 (photo for representational purposes only) PTI Photo

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 8:20 pm

Ladakh reported 32 fresh Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 27,867, officials said, on Tuesday. The number of active cases stands at 321; 276 cases in Leh and 45 cases in Kargil district, they said.

The Union Territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths; 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said, adding that no death was reported on Monday.


As many as 52 patients — 37 in Leh and 15 in Kargil — were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 27,318, they said. 

Of the new cases, 24 were from Leh and eight from Kargil district, they said, adding that 1,218 sample reports were found negative in Ladakh.

With PTI inputs.

