Covid-19: India Records 105 Fresh Cases

India saw a single-day rise of 105 COVID-19 cases, while the number of active cases of the infection was recorded at 875, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

A new death due to the viral disease was reported from Punjab in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily Covid cases was in double digits till December 5, 2023, but it began to rise after the emergence of a new variant of the virus and cold weather conditions.