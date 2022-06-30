Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19: Delhi Records 865 Cases, Zero Fatality

With the fresh infections, Delhi's case tally climbed to 19,34,874. The death toll stood at 26,261.

undefined
Covid-19 in Delhi (Representational image) Covid-19 in Delhi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 9:02 pm

Delhi recorded 865 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and zero fatality, according to data shared by the health department here on Thursday.

With the fresh infections, Delhi's case tally climbed to 19,34,874. The death toll stood at 26,261. The city on Wednesday had logged 1,109 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality, according to the health department.

The fresh cases were detected out of 19,435 tests conducted the previous day. On Tuesday, Delhi had recorded 874 fresh Covid-19 cases and four fatalities due to the infection, while the positivity rate was at 5.18 per cent.

Related stories

COVID-19: Delhi Logs 874 Fresh Cases, Four Fatalities

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan