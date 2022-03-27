Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
Congress To Stage Protests Against Price Rise In Maha Beginning March 31

Congress workers will stage protests for "price rise free India" at 11 am on March 31, a party statement said.

Congress To Stage Protests Against Price Rise In Maha Beginning March 31
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 5:47 pm

The Congress will stage protests against the Centre's "failure" to rein in price rise in Maharashtra for a week beginning March 31, the party said on Sunday.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that the Centre deliberately didn't hike prices of petrol and diesel during the Assembly polls held recently in five states, including Uttar Pradesh. 

Demonstrations will be held from April 2 to April 4 at district-levels. On April 7, a protest march will be carried out in Mumbai, Patole said.

“The BJP government at the Centre has failed to control the price rise. It held back petrol and diesel prices for 136 days during the Assembly election period in the five states and the prices are being increased daily following the elections,” the statement quoted Patole as saying.

These protests are aimed at "waking up" the BJP government at the Centre from sleep, Patole added.    

He said Congress has also decided to support the nationwide strike called by Left workers' unions on March 28 and March 29. 

In a fresh revision- the fifth since March 22- petrol price on Sunday was hiked by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. 

Tags

National Congress Congress MLA All India Congress Committee (AICC) Congress Working Committee (CWC) Fuel Price Hike Petrol Price Hike Diesel Price Hike Protests
