Congress Takes Dig At Centre’s Unified Pension Scheme: 'U' In UPS Stands For Modi Govt's U-Turns

Guaranteed Retirement Pension: Retirees will receive a fixed pension amounting to 50 per cent of their average basic pay over the last year before retirement, if they have served at least 25 years. For shorter service periods, the pension will be adjusted proportionally, with a minimum service requirement of 10 years.

Family Support Pension: If an employee passes away, their family will receive a pension equal to 60 per cent of the employee’s basic pay. This benefit will start immediately.

Minimum Guaranteed Pension: Employees retiring after at least 10 years of service will get a guaranteed minimum pension of Rs 10,000 per month.

Inflation Protection: The UPS includes a provision to adjust pensions for inflation, covering the assured pension, family pension, and minimum pension to maintain their value over time.