Congress Presidential Polls Energised Cadre: Shashi Tharoor

The Congress presidential election has energized party workers to take on the challenge the BJP poses in upcoming elections, Shashi Tharoor, who lost the poll to Mallikarjun Kharge, said on Wednesday.

Tharoor told a press conference here he was never a candidate of dissent, but for change.

Kharge’s victory was a victory of the Congress, he said, adding the party's presidential election was to strengthen the organization.

"This augurs well for the Congress. We will move forward from here. Our workers have been energized to take on the challenge posed by the BJP and I am also confident that our party will display its strength," said Tharoor, who got 1072 votes against Kharge’s 7897.

"This is not an issue about an individual. I only wish that the party is strengthened. For a stronger India, you need a stronger Congress," he said.

Tharoor expressed hope that Kharge will implement the provisions of the Congress constitution that mandates election to the Congress Working Committee.

(Inputs from PTI)