Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh Withdraws His Resignation

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday withdrew his resignation hours after he had announced his resignation from the Himachal Pradesh cabinet.

The son of former CM Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh had earlier said now everything is in Congress high command's court.

"It is the responsibility of every individual to strengthen the organisation. In the larger interest and unity of the party, the resignation by me in the morning which the CM refused to accept, I would not like to press it further. There was no danger (to the government), it was just a creation," Vikramaditya Singh said.