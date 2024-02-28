Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh Withdraws His Resignation

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday withdrew his resignation hours after he had announced his resignation from the Himachal Pradesh cabinet.
The son of former CM Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh had earlier said now everything is in Congress high command's court.
"It is the responsibility of every individual to strengthen the organisation. In the larger interest and unity of the party, the resignation by me in the morning which the CM refused to accept, I would not like to press it further. There was no danger (to the government), it was just a creation," Vikramaditya Singh said.
The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly in the state, while the rest three seats are held by independents.
Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh revoked his resignation after the meeting with party observers Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel and DK Shivakumar in Shimla.
Earlier, on Tuesday Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu faced threat after six Congress MLAs had cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha election.
The contest tied with both the Congress and the BJP candidates getting 34 votes, making it clear that at least six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The result was then declared on the basis of a draw of lots.
The move had made Congress to suffer defeat in the election as BJP won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state.
Congress woes were double amid a possible threat to the survival of the Sukhu government after Vikramaditya Singh had announced his resignation as the state's Public Works minister.
Vikramaditya Singh had accused CM Sukhu of "negligence" towards MLAs. He had also accused him of disrespecting his late father and former CM.