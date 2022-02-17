It is not everyday that you hear of a 20-something who has dropped out of college to become an undertaker. Meet Sachin Sharma -- not only has he made the move, he also has no regrets about his truncated higher education.

When he joined his course in pharmacy, Sachin Sharma’s career goal was primarily about dealing in medicine. Life had different plans. When the pandemic hit, Sharma dropped out of his Bachelor of Pharmacy course and decided to run a funeral service. This was 2020.

Cremation was the pressing need during the peak pandemic period and a newly operational crematorium in Greater Noida had a 'vacancy' -- the owner of a charity needed someone to take charge.

Today, Sharma does not want to do anything else.

“The death toll was rising at that time when I took over this crematorium. The person who owns this land runs the service as a charity, and he has trusted me with the operations. There is no remuneration, we just get a place to stay,” he said.

Sachin Sharma, a 22-year-old college dropout who has been running a crematorium