Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
CM Shinde's Dussehra Speech Was Only About Justifying His Coup, Offered Nothing To State: NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's speech at a Dussehra rally here did not offer anything to the state.  

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 8:27 am

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's speech at a Dussehra rally here did not offer anything to the state.  

In a statement, Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of the NCP, said, “After almost 100 days in office, chief minister Eknath

Shinde's speech was hollow on specifics. There was nothing for Mumbai or Maharashtra but the speech was only about self-glorification and justification of his coup."

The Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena held its own Dussehra rally at the MMRDA ground here earlier in the evening.

The government has no development roadmap for the state and hence CM Shinde could not announce a single welfare scheme in his speech, the NCP spokesperson claimed.

The chief minister has to justify his coup -- which brought down the previous Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in June -- as he knows in his heart that the people have not accepted him, Tapase added.

(Inputs from PTI)

