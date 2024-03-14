Climate Crisis Deepens: Jammu and Kashmir Faces Record 54% Rainfall Deficit This Winter

A boy is walking on the dried portion of Wular Lake in the Ningli area of Sopore District, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on February 14, 2024. Photo: Getty Images

A boy is walking on the dried portion of Wular Lake in the Ningli area of Sopore District, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on February 14, 2024. Photo: Getty Images