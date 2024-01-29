Our future resides in Antarctica but it’s in Himalayas that we will first witness biggest impacts of climate change: Top Indian scientist

Q. India has announced that it is planning to build its fourth research base in Antarctica, which may become operational by 2029. The 43rd expedition to Antarctica is underway and the 44th is slated for later this year. The Central government also recently stated that it is in the process of building an indigenous polar search vessel (PRV/icebreaker). What are India's goals in Antarctica? Why is the white continent important to India?

Dr Meloth: While Antarctica looks so remote from where we live, our future resides on the frozen planet. First, the future rise in sea level is going to be decided by what happens to the thick ice sheets of Antarctica. The melting ice in Antarctica can push the sea level to rise by several centimetres by the end of this century. If you take into account storm surges and other elements, the actual sea level rise which you will see could be much higher. A lot of coastal regions will get affected even if sea level rises by a few centimetres. But it is also possible that the rise could be as high as one metre, as per some of the predictions. So, the level of rise in sea water is extremely important for our future and that will be decided by Antarctica. Therefore, understanding Antarctica is very important for humankind.

Secondly, our climate has already begun to waver so much. Global warming is no longer a fancy thing we read in books and see in the movies. It is a fact. We all have begun to experience the consequences of climate change in various forms and factors. The Indian Monsoon climate system is also getting altered and we now see extreme weather in some parts. All these are in some way or the other connected to the poles, mainly to Arctic but also have some connection with Antarctica. What happens in the Arctic and Antarctica does not stay there and its effects are felt all around.

As melting accelerates in Antarctica, the sea around the continent will receive large amount of freshwater and also undergo changes. It will then have an impact on the Indian Ocean, which in turn will affect Indian Monsoon. And it is not a one-way system. Studies have indicated that the tropics can also influence polar regions.